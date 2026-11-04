Four Pedestrians Killed in Separate Road Accidents Across Sri Lanka

Four pedestrians lost their lives in four separate road accidents reported across different parts of the country on Tuesday, highlighting the ongoing road safety crisis facing Sri Lanka.
Incidents Span Multiple Districts
The fatal accidents were recorded in Avissawella, Mattegoda, Colombo, and Kalutara, with each incident claiming one life. The tragedies unfolded on the same day, raising fresh concerns about pedestrian safety on Sri Lankan roads.
A Troubling Pattern
Road accidents involving pedestrians have remained a persistent problem across Sri Lanka, with vulnerable road users frequently falling victim to reckless driving, speeding, and poor road conditions. Tuesday's incidents serve as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by those on foot.
- One pedestrian was killed in Avissawella
- One pedestrian was killed in Mattegoda
- One pedestrian was killed in Colombo
- One pedestrian was killed in Kalutara
Road safety authorities have repeatedly urged drivers to exercise caution, particularly in urban and semi-urban areas where pedestrian traffic is high.
Further details regarding the circumstances of each accident and the identities of the victims are expected to be released by the relevant authorities in due course.
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four in one day, this is too much men. roads are killing people daily