Former Chief Justice Warns New Anti-Terror Bill Could Be Weaponised Against Political Opposition

Retired Chief Justice Sarath Nanda Silva has raised serious alarm over the government's proposed Protection of State from Terrorism Bill (PSTB), cautioning that the legislation carries the potential to be turned against those who dare to oppose those in power.

A Law That Could Criminalise Dissent

Speaking publicly on Wednesday, the former Chief Justice warned that under the broad provisions of the proposed bill, government critics and political opponents could find themselves labelled as terrorists — a prospect he described as deeply troubling for Sri Lanka's democratic foundations.

Silva's remarks signal growing unease within legal and civil society circles over the direction of proposed security legislation, with critics arguing that such laws, if enacted without sufficient safeguards, could be manipulated to silence legitimate opposition voices.

Accusations of State-Sponsored Terrorism

Going further in his condemnation, the former Chief Justice aligned himself with concerns previously raised by other prominent figures, accusing the government itself of engaging in conduct that amounts to a form of institutional terror against its own citizenry.

The strongly worded intervention from a former head of the judiciary adds significant legal weight to mounting opposition against the bill, which the government has framed as a necessary tool to safeguard national security.

Calls for Scrutiny Grow Louder

Legal experts and civil liberties advocates have long argued that anti-terrorism legislation in Sri Lanka has historically been prone to abuse. The PSTB, critics contend, risks repeating the same pitfalls seen under earlier security frameworks, potentially infringing upon fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

As debate over the bill intensifies, voices from across the legal, political, and civil society spectrum are calling on parliament to subject the proposed legislation to rigorous scrutiny before any attempt is made to pass it into law.

The government is yet to issue a formal response to the former Chief Justice's latest remarks.