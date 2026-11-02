Sri Lanka's Anti-Graft Body Targets 16 Ex-Cabinet Ministers in Sweeping Corruption Probe

Sri Lanka's anti-corruption authorities have launched investigations into 16 former Cabinet ministers over allegations of abuse of power and financial irregularities, in what is shaping up to be one of the most significant accountability drives the country has seen in recent years.

High-Level Scrutiny

The probes, which are being conducted by the country's anti-corruption agencies, target individuals who held senior ministerial positions and are now facing questions over how they exercised their authority while in office. The allegations centre on the misuse of official powers and suspected financial misconduct during their tenures.

While the identities of the 16 former ministers have not yet been officially disclosed, the breadth of the investigation signals a determined effort by Sri Lanka's current administration to pursue those believed to have exploited public office for personal or political gain.

Accountability in Focus

The development comes against the backdrop of growing public demand for transparency and good governance in Sri Lanka, particularly following the devastating economic crisis that gripped the island nation in recent years. Many citizens have long called for those responsible for mismanagement and corruption at the highest levels of government to be held accountable.

Sixteen former Cabinet ministers are currently under investigation

Allegations include abuse of power and financial irregularities

Anti-corruption authorities are leading the probes

The identities of those under investigation have not been publicly confirmed

A Test of Political Will

Political analysts have described the investigations as a critical test of the government's commitment to rooting out entrenched corruption within Sri Lanka's political establishment. Past attempts at holding powerful former officials to account have often stalled amid legal delays and political interference, leading to widespread scepticism among the public.

Observers note that the outcome of these investigations will be closely watched, both domestically and internationally, as a measure of Sri Lanka's progress toward genuine institutional reform.

If the investigations lead to formal charges and prosecutions, they could mark a turning point in Sri Lanka's long struggle against political corruption, sending a strong message that no individual — regardless of former status or influence — is above the law.

Further details regarding the scope of the investigations and the timelines involved are expected to emerge as the process advances through the relevant legal and regulatory channels.

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