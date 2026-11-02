Ex-Ministry Secretary Nabbed in Rs. 7.9 Million Corruption Probe

Former senior official taken into custody over alleged financial misconduct

The former Secretary to the Ministry of Cooperatives and Internal Trade, Gamini Kithsiri Dias Amarawardhana, has been arrested in connection with an alleged corruption case involving approximately Rs. 7.9 million, authorities confirmed.

The arrest was carried out by the Commission, marking a significant development in the ongoing effort by Sri Lankan anti-corruption bodies to hold senior public officials accountable for alleged financial misconduct during their tenure in office.

A high-profile arrest in the public sector

Amarawardhana, who served as the top administrative officer at the Ministry of Cooperatives and Internal Trade, is accused of misappropriating public funds amounting to Rs. 7.9 million. His arrest signals that investigators have gathered sufficient evidence to move forward with formal legal proceedings against the former official.

The case has drawn considerable public attention, given the seniority of the accused and the ministry he once led administratively — an institution entrusted with overseeing cooperative affairs and internal trade regulations that directly impact Sri Lankan consumers and businesses.

Wider crackdown on public sector corruption

This arrest comes amid a broader push by Sri Lankan authorities to investigate and prosecute alleged corruption within government ministries and state institutions. Anti-corruption efforts have been intensifying across the country as public pressure mounts for greater transparency and accountability in the management of public resources.

The accused served as Secretary to the Ministry of Cooperatives and Internal Trade

The alleged corruption amounts to Rs. 7.9 million

The arrest was conducted by the relevant Commission overseeing such investigations

Further details regarding the charges, the court proceedings, and any potential co-accused are expected to emerge as the case progresses through the legal system. The public and political observers alike will be watching closely as authorities pursue accountability at the highest levels of Sri Lanka's civil service.

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