Chevaan Daniel Makes History as First Sri Lankan Elected Vice President of Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union

Sri Lanka has achieved a landmark milestone in the world of broadcasting, as Chevaan Daniel, Group Director of the Capital Maharaja Organisation, has been elected Vice President of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) — becoming the first Sri Lankan ever to hold the prestigious position.

A Historic Achievement for Sri Lankan Media

The election of Daniel to the vice presidency of one of Asia's most influential broadcasting bodies marks a significant moment not only for the Capital Maharaja Organisation but for Sri Lanka's media industry as a whole. The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union is a prominent regional body that represents broadcasters across the Asia-Pacific region, playing a central role in shaping the future of broadcasting policy, content sharing, and industry standards.

Who Is Chevaan Daniel?

As Group Director of the Capital Maharaja Organisation, Chevaan Daniel has long been regarded as one of Sri Lanka's most prominent figures in the media and broadcasting sector. The Capital Maharaja Organisation is among the country's largest and most diversified media conglomerates, operating across television, radio, and digital platforms.

Daniel's election to the ABU vice presidency is widely seen as a recognition of both his personal leadership and Sri Lanka's growing stature within the Asia-Pacific broadcasting community.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

This appointment places Sri Lanka in a stronger position to contribute to regional broadcasting discussions and decisions, giving the island nation a meaningful voice at a senior level within the ABU framework. Industry observers have welcomed the development as a positive signal of Sri Lanka's increasing influence in the region's media landscape.

Daniel's historic election is expected to open new avenues for collaboration between Sri Lankan broadcasters and their counterparts across the Asia-Pacific region, potentially benefiting the local industry through knowledge exchange, technology partnerships, and joint content initiatives.

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