Sri Lanka's Cinnamon Industry Rakes In USD 185 Million in 2026

Cinnamon Exports Deliver Strong Revenue for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has earned USD 185 million from its cinnamon industry in 2026, underscoring the continued importance of the spice sector to the island nation's export economy.

Sri Lanka is widely regarded as the home of true cinnamon — known scientifically as Cinnamomum verum — and holds a dominant position in the global market for the prized spice. The latest earnings figures highlight the resilience and commercial strength of an industry deeply rooted in the country's agricultural heritage.

A Key Pillar of Sri Lanka's Export Economy

The cinnamon industry has long served as one of Sri Lanka's most valuable agricultural export sectors, generating foreign exchange earnings and providing livelihoods for thousands of farmers, peelers, and traders across the country's Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces.

The USD 185 million revenue figure for 2026 reflects sustained global demand for Ceylon cinnamon, which is prized internationally for its distinct flavour profile and quality compared to other varieties of the spice traded on world markets.

Growing Global Demand

Consumer awareness in key export markets — including Europe, North America, and parts of Asia — around the unique properties of Ceylon cinnamon has continued to drive demand. Health-conscious buyers in particular have shown growing preference for the variety, contributing to its premium positioning in global spice markets.

Industry stakeholders have consistently called on the government to invest further in branding, quality control, and value-added processing to maximise returns from this heritage crop and strengthen Sri Lanka's competitive edge in the international spice trade.

The 2026 earnings represent a significant contribution to Sri Lanka's broader agricultural export basket as the country continues efforts to boost foreign exchange inflows and stabilise its economy.