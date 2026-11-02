Afghanistan Climb to Historic Sixth Spot in ICC ODI Rankings, Leapfrog Sri Lanka

Afghanistan have achieved a landmark moment in their cricketing history, scaling to a career-best sixth position in the International Cricket Council's Men's ODI Team Rankings, surpassing Sri Lanka in the process.

A Historic Milestone for Afghan Cricket

The rise marks the highest ranking Afghanistan have ever attained in the One Day International format, underscoring the remarkable strides the nation has made in world cricket over recent years. The achievement is a testament to the rapid development of cricket infrastructure and talent within the country.

Afghanistan's ascent past Sri Lanka is particularly notable, as the island nation has long been regarded as one of Asia's premier cricketing forces with a rich ODI history, including a World Cup triumph in 1996.

Implications for Sri Lanka

The ranking shift will come as a blow to Sri Lankan cricket, which has faced a turbulent period in recent times. Being overtaken by a side that only gained Full Member status from the ICC in 2017 highlights the urgency for Sri Lanka to regroup and reassert itself among the top cricketing nations.

Sri Lanka will be eager to respond on the field and reclaim their standing in the global ODI pecking order, with upcoming fixtures likely to take on added significance in the context of ranking points.

Afghanistan's Growing Stature

Afghanistan's progress in international cricket has been nothing short of extraordinary. From associate-level beginnings to now ranking among the world's top six ODI sides, the team has produced several world-class performers who have made their mark in franchise leagues and major tournaments across the globe.

The latest ranking update firmly establishes Afghanistan as a genuine force in the 50-over format and a side that no opponent can afford to take lightly.