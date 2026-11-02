Warning Bells: How Sri Lanka's Proposed PST and POC Bills Could Undermine Business Confidence and Deter Investment

New Legislation Raises Alarm Among Investors and Business Community

Sri Lanka's business community and economic analysts are sounding the alarm over two proposed pieces of legislation — the Profits and Surplus Tax (PST) Bill and the Proceeds of Crime (POC) Bill — warning that, if enacted in their current form, the laws could seriously damage investor confidence and set back the country's fragile economic recovery.

What Are the PST and POC Bills?

The Profits and Surplus Tax Bill seeks to impose additional levies on businesses deemed to have earned excessive profits or accumulated surplus capital. The Proceeds of Crime Bill, meanwhile, is designed to strengthen the state's ability to identify, freeze, and seize assets believed to be linked to criminal or corrupt activity.

While both pieces of legislation are presented by their proponents as tools for greater economic fairness and law enforcement, critics argue that their current drafting is dangerously broad, leaving legitimate businesses exposed to arbitrary state action.

The Case Against the PST Bill

Economists and business representatives have raised several concerns regarding the Profits and Surplus Tax proposal:

The definition of "excess profits" lacks clear, objective criteria, creating uncertainty for businesses attempting to plan investments.

Retrospective or unpredictable tax burdens could discourage both domestic entrepreneurs and foreign investors from committing capital to Sri Lanka.

At a time when the country is working to rebuild its economy following the 2022 financial crisis, additional punitive taxation on profitable enterprises sends a troubling signal to international markets.

Profitable businesses are precisely the entities the country needs to generate employment and tax revenue — penalising success risks undermining growth momentum.

The Concerns Surrounding the POC Bill

The Proceeds of Crime Bill has drawn equally sharp criticism, particularly regarding the powers it would grant to authorities to freeze and confiscate assets without sufficient judicial oversight.

Legal experts warn that vaguely worded provisions could allow the state to target businesses or individuals based on suspicion rather than proven wrongdoing.

Asset freezes, even temporary ones, can devastate a company's operations, damage its reputation, and cause irreversible harm before any court ruling is made.

Foreign investors, who already assess Sri Lanka through the lens of its recent economic instability, may view such legislation as a sign of an unpredictable regulatory environment.

The absence of robust safeguards against misuse raises the spectre of the legislation being weaponised for political or commercial purposes.

The Broader Investment Climate at Stake

Sri Lanka is at a critical juncture. Having emerged from its worst economic crisis in modern history, the country is actively courting foreign direct investment and attempting to demonstrate fiscal discipline as part of its IMF-supported recovery programme. In that context, legislation perceived as hostile to business carries consequences far beyond the immediate legal framework.

Business confidence is not built overnight. Investors — both local and international — assess not just current conditions, but the trajectory of policy and the predictability of the legal environment. Laws that appear to grant the state sweeping powers over private assets and earnings, without sufficient checks and balances, introduce a layer of risk that many investors will simply choose to avoid.

Calls for Reform Before Passage

Analysts and industry groups are calling on the government to undertake thorough consultations with the private sector, legal professionals, and civil society before advancing either bill. Specifically, they are urging lawmakers to:

Introduce precise, clearly defined thresholds and criteria in the PST Bill to eliminate ambiguity.

Strengthen judicial oversight mechanisms in the POC Bill to protect innocent parties from arbitrary asset seizure.

Commission independent economic impact assessments to evaluate the potential effect of both laws on investment flows and business activity.

Ensure that any anti-corruption measures are targeted and evidence-based, rather than broadly drawn in ways that could ensnare legitimate enterprises.

A Delicate Balancing Act

No one disputes the importance of tackling corruption or ensuring that the tax system is equitable. Sri Lanka's recovery demands both. However, the manner in which these goals are pursued matters enormously. Poorly designed legislation, however well-intentioned, can produce consequences that undermine the very economic stability the country is working so hard to restore.

As Parliament considers these bills, the message from the business community is clear: Sri Lanka cannot afford to trade investor confidence for legislative shortcuts. Getting the details right is not a luxury — it is a necessity.