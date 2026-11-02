Poachers Strike Again: Wildlife Officials Probe Death of Tusker Found Mutilated in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Wildlife Department has launched a formal investigation after a tusker was discovered dead with its left tusk severed and removed, raising fresh alarm over the persistence of illegal poaching activity targeting the island's prized elephant population.

Tusker Found Without Left Tusk

Authorities confirmed that the elephant, a tusker, was found dead at the scene with its left tusk deliberately cut off and taken away. The removal of the tusk points strongly to the involvement of poachers, who target tuskers for their ivory — a commodity that continues to fetch high prices on illegal black markets both locally and internationally.

The Wildlife Conservation Department has deployed officers to the area to conduct a thorough on-ground investigation and gather evidence that may lead to the identification and arrest of those responsible.

A Blow to Sri Lanka's Elephant Conservation Efforts

The incident is a stark reminder of the threats facing Sri Lanka's wild elephant population, which conservationists have long fought to protect. Tuskers are particularly rare among Sri Lankan elephants — a relatively small proportion of male elephants on the island carry tusks — making each loss an irreplaceable blow to the country's natural heritage.

Sri Lankan tuskers are considered nationally significant and are often associated with cultural and religious ceremonies.

Ivory poaching, though subject to strict legal penalties, continues to pose a threat to wildlife across South Asia.

The illegal ivory trade drives demand that puts tuskers at persistent risk.

Calls for Stronger Protection

Wildlife conservation advocates have repeatedly urged the government to strengthen anti-poaching patrols and impose harsher sentences on those convicted of wildlife crimes, warning that current deterrents are insufficient to curb organised poaching networks.

Authorities have urged members of the public with any information relating to the incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. Wildlife officials have stressed their commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice and reinforcing protective measures for the country's remaining tusker population.

The case is currently under active investigation, and further findings are expected to be disclosed as the inquiry progresses.

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