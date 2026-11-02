Sri Lanka Adding 20 New Drug Addicts Daily, Warns Former Senior Police Chief

Sri Lanka is facing a deepening drug crisis, with approximately 20 individuals falling into addiction every single day, according to a stark warning issued by former Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) of Police, Ajith Rohana.

A Crisis Growing in Plain Sight

The alarming figure, highlighted by one of Sri Lanka's most senior former law enforcement officials, paints a troubling picture of a nation struggling to contain the spread of substance abuse across its communities. If the current trajectory continues unchecked, the country could see thousands of new addicts added to an already burdened system each year.

Ajith Rohana, who served at the highest levels of the Sri Lanka Police and was a prominent public voice on law and order matters, raised the concern as a call to action for both authorities and the wider public.

Scale of the Problem

With 20 new addicts recorded daily, Sri Lanka is on course to add over 7,000 individuals to its drug-dependent population annually. The warning underscores growing concerns about the accessibility of narcotics island-wide, the effectiveness of current rehabilitation efforts, and the social consequences for families and communities caught in the grip of the epidemic.

Drug addiction affects individuals across all age groups and social backgrounds

Rehabilitation infrastructure remains under significant pressure

Law enforcement continues to battle well-organised drug trafficking networks

A Plea for Urgent Action

The daily rate of new addictions is not just a statistic — it represents families being destroyed and futures being lost across Sri Lanka.

Former SDIG Rohana's warning serves as a timely reminder that tackling the drug menace requires a coordinated response involving law enforcement, health authorities, community leaders, and policymakers. Prevention, early intervention, and accessible rehabilitation programmes have been repeatedly identified by experts as critical components of any meaningful strategy.

Sri Lanka has in recent years intensified efforts to disrupt drug supply chains, with large-scale narcotics seizures reported regularly by the Police Narcotic Bureau. However, critics argue that supply-side enforcement alone is insufficient without equally robust investment in demand reduction and public awareness campaigns.

The public statement by such a high-profile former police official is expected to reignite debate in political and civil society circles about the adequacy of Sri Lanka's national drug control policy.