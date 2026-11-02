Government Signals Willingness to Engage on Controversial Terror Bill Amid Growing Opposition

The Sri Lankan government has indicated it is prepared to hold discussions around its proposed counter-terrorism legislation, as mounting criticism from various quarters continues to cast a shadow over the contentious bill.

Openness to Dialogue

Officials have signalled a willingness to engage with critics and stakeholders regarding the draft terror bill, suggesting that the government is not entirely closed to reviewing or refining the proposed legislation. The move comes as pressure builds from civil society groups, political parties, and minority community representatives who have raised serious concerns about the bill's potential implications.

Growing Chorus of Criticism

Opposition to the bill has been gaining momentum, with critics arguing that the proposed legislation could be misused to target minority communities, political dissidents, and journalists. Tamil political representatives have been among the most vocal opponents, warning that broadly defined provisions within the bill risk repeating the abuses seen under the country's long-standing Prevention of Terrorism Act, which has itself faced widespread international condemnation.

Civil society organisations have called for greater transparency in the drafting process

Tamil political parties have expressed deep reservations about potential misuse against minority communities

Human rights advocates warn the bill could stifle legitimate dissent and freedom of expression

Context and Background

Sri Lanka has faced sustained international pressure to reform or repeal its existing anti-terrorism laws, which critics say have been disproportionately applied against Tamils and Muslims in the post-war period. The new bill was presented as a modernised replacement for the existing framework, but many observers argue it retains — and in some respects expands — the very powers that have drawn condemnation.

Critics contend that without robust safeguards, any new counter-terrorism legislation risks entrenching the same patterns of abuse that characterised its predecessor.

What Comes Next

It remains to be seen whether the government's stated openness to discussion will translate into meaningful amendments or a broader consultative process. Stakeholders across the political spectrum are expected to continue pressing for substantive changes before the bill advances further through the legislative process. For Sri Lanka's minority communities in particular, the outcome of these negotiations carries profound significance for their civil liberties and sense of security.

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