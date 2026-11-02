Karu Jayasuriya Raises Alarm Over Cyber Scam Operations Threatening Port City's Reputation

Former Speaker and senior political figure Karu Jayasuriya has issued a stern warning over the growing presence of cyber scam operations in Sri Lanka, cautioning that such activities pose a serious threat to the country's credibility and run counter to the vision Port City Colombo was built upon.

A Vision Under Threat

Jayasuriya expressed deep concern that criminal cyber operations are taking root in and around the Port City precinct, arguing that the internationally positioned financial hub was never intended to serve as a haven for fraudulent enterprises. He was emphatic that the emergence of such activities fundamentally betrays the promises made to both Sri Lankan citizens and the international community when the ambitious development project was conceived.

"That is not the hub Port City promised," Jayasuriya stated, underlining his frustration at the direction in which certain elements appear to be exploiting the zone's relatively nascent regulatory environment.

Growing Regional Concern

Cyber scam compounds have become an increasingly alarming phenomenon across South and Southeast Asia, with criminal networks often luring or coercing individuals into conducting online fraud operations from within specially organised facilities. Jayasuriya's warning signals growing unease that Sri Lanka could become associated with this disturbing regional trend.

The former Speaker stressed that Sri Lanka's international standing and its aspirations to position Colombo as a world-class financial and business destination would be gravely undermined if authorities fail to act decisively against those seeking to exploit the Port City framework for illicit purposes.

Call for Urgent Action

Jayasuriya urged the relevant authorities and regulatory bodies to take immediate and transparent measures to investigate and eliminate any cyber scam-related activities operating within or near the Port City zone. He emphasised that robust oversight and strict enforcement are essential to protecting the integrity of the project and the broader reputation of Sri Lanka as a destination for legitimate foreign investment.

His remarks are expected to intensify public and parliamentary scrutiny of how Port City Colombo is being monitored, and whether the current legal and regulatory framework is sufficiently equipped to prevent the encroachment of organised cybercrime into the country's flagship development project.