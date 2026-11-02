Kandy Gas Trader Fined and 28 Cylinders Seized After Falsely Claiming Stock Shortage

Magistrate's Court Acts After Trader Found Hoarding Cylinders

A gas trader in Kandy has been handed a court fine and had 28 Litro Gas cylinders confiscated after he falsely claimed to customers that his stocks were unavailable, the Kandy Magistrate's Court has ruled.

The trader was found to have been withholding the cylinders from the public despite having adequate supply on hand — a practice that has drawn increasing scrutiny from consumer protection authorities amid ongoing concerns about fuel and gas distribution across Sri Lanka.

Cylinders Confiscated on the Spot

Following the court's intervention, all 28 cylinders that had been concealed from customers were seized by authorities. The confiscation came after officials discovered that the trader had been denying the existence of available stock while the cylinders remained on his premises.

Such conduct not only inconveniences ordinary consumers who depend on cooking gas for daily needs but also constitutes a violation of fair trade and consumer protection regulations enforced in Sri Lanka.

Warning to Others in the Trade

The case serves as a stern warning to other gas retailers who may be engaging in similar practices. Authorities have urged the public to report any instances where traders refuse to sell available gas stocks or claim shortages that do not exist.

The incident took place in the Kandy district

28 Litro Gas cylinders were confiscated from the trader's premises

The trader was fined by the Kandy Magistrate's Court

The trader had falsely claimed stocks were unavailable to customers

Consumer advocacy groups have long warned that artificial shortages created by unscrupulous traders place an unfair burden on low-income households, who rely heavily on subsidised gas cylinders for cooking. The Kandy ruling is expected to send a clear message that such behaviour will not be tolerated by the courts.