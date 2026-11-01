Wildlife Society Takes Legal Action to Stop Civilian Firearm Issuance Amid Rising Elephant Deaths

Sri Lanka's oldest and most prominent conservation body, the Wildlife and Nature Protection Society (WNPS), has taken its fight to the Court of Appeal, filing a writ application seeking to halt the government's issuance of firearms to civilians — a practice the organisation says is fuelling a disturbing rise in elephant killings across the island.

Legal Challenge Filed in Court of Appeal

The WNPS has formally initiated legal proceedings before the Court of Appeal in Colombo, targeting what it describes as an alarming trend of state-sanctioned firearm distribution to members of the public. The society argues that this policy is directly contributing to the increasing number of elephants being shot and killed, threatening Sri Lanka's already vulnerable wild elephant population.

A Growing Conservation Crisis

Sri Lanka has long grappled with the human-elephant conflict, as expanding agricultural and residential areas increasingly encroach upon traditional elephant habitats. However, conservationists warn that the situation has taken a more dangerous turn, with firearms now emerging as a lethal tool in these confrontations.

The WNPS is Sri Lanka's oldest wildlife conservation organisation

The writ application targets the state-issuance of firearms to civilians

Rising elephant killings have been linked to increased civilian access to guns

The case is being heard before the Court of Appeal in Colombo

WNPS Calls for Urgent Intervention

By pursuing this legal avenue, the WNPS is urging the judiciary to intervene where legislative and administrative measures have so far proven insufficient. The society maintains that permitting civilians to possess firearms in areas inhabited by wild elephants creates conditions in which protected animals are placed at grave and unnecessary risk.

The distribution of firearms to civilians is directly driving an unprecedented surge in elephant killings, undermining decades of conservation effort and threatening one of Sri Lanka's most iconic wildlife species.

Sri Lanka's wild elephant population holds deep cultural, religious, and ecological significance for the nation. The animals are protected under domestic law, yet enforcement has remained a persistent challenge, particularly in rural border villages where human-elephant encounters are most frequent.

Wider Implications for Wildlife Policy

The outcome of this case could have far-reaching consequences for how Sri Lanka manages the intersection of civilian firearm policy and wildlife protection. Should the Court of Appeal rule in favour of the WNPS, it may compel the government to review and potentially revoke firearms licences issued in wildlife-sensitive zones.

Conservation groups and wildlife advocates across the country are expected to watch the proceedings closely, as the case raises fundamental questions about the state's responsibility to protect endangered species while balancing the safety concerns of rural communities living alongside wild elephants.