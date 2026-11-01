Sri Lanka Navy Intercepts Indian Trawler, Detains Seven Fishermen for Illegal Fishing

The Sri Lanka Navy has seized an Indian fishing trawler and taken seven Indian fishermen into custody after they were caught engaging in illegal fishing operations in Sri Lankan waters, naval authorities confirmed.

Vessel and Crew Apprehended

Naval personnel intercepted the Indian fishing trawler during a routine maritime patrol, detaining all seven crew members on board. The fishermen were found to be operating in violation of Sri Lanka's maritime fishing regulations, authorities said.

Ongoing Challenge of Illegal Fishing

The incursion of Indian fishing vessels into Sri Lankan territorial waters has long been a source of diplomatic tension between the two neighbouring nations. Sri Lankan authorities have repeatedly raised concerns over the depletion of marine resources caused by illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing activities carried out by foreign trawlers.

The Sri Lanka Navy continues to conduct regular patrols along the country's maritime boundary to deter such violations and protect the livelihoods of local fishing communities, who frequently report losses attributed to foreign vessels encroaching on their fishing grounds.

Next Steps

The seized trawler and the seven detained fishermen are expected to be handed over to the relevant authorities for further legal proceedings in accordance with Sri Lankan law governing maritime offences.

This latest incident is likely to draw fresh attention to the need for stronger bilateral mechanisms between Sri Lanka and India to address the persistent issue of cross-border fishing violations in the Palk Strait region.