Sri Lanka Police Facebook Post Sparks Outrage After Three-Wheeler Shooting Incident

Sri Lanka Police has found itself at the centre of a public controversy following a shooting incident involving a three-wheeler whose driver allegedly failed to comply with a police stop order — and a subsequent social media post that many have condemned as deeply inappropriate.

The Incident

The incident unfolded when police officers reportedly opened fire on a three-wheeler after the driver allegedly refused to stop when signalled to do so. The shooting has drawn significant public attention, raising serious questions about the use of force by law enforcement officers on civilian roads.

A Social Media Post That Raised Eyebrows

Adding fuel to the fire, Sri Lanka Police posted a message on their official social media page in the aftermath of the incident. The post, widely interpreted as a warning to members of the public, appeared to suggest that those who fail to obey police instructions risk being shot — a tone many citizens and commentators found alarming and unacceptable coming from an official law enforcement channel.

The post quickly went viral, triggering a wave of criticism from the public, civil society groups, and legal observers who argued that such a message was irresponsible and amounted to an implicit threat against ordinary citizens.

Public and Civil Society React

Many Sri Lankans took to social media to express their outrage, questioning whether the Police had the legal and moral authority to shoot at civilians simply for failing to stop a vehicle. Critics argued that the use of lethal force under such circumstances is disproportionate and potentially unlawful.

Civil society voices called for an immediate and transparent investigation into the shooting.

Legal experts questioned whether proper protocol was followed before officers discharged their weapons.

Members of the public demanded accountability and clarity on the rules governing police use of firearms.

Questions Over Use of Force

Under Sri Lankan law, police officers are bound by strict guidelines regarding when lethal force may be employed. Shooting at a fleeing vehicle, particularly a three-wheeler on a public road, is considered an extreme measure that demands rigorous justification. Human rights advocates have urged the Inspector General of Police to conduct a credible inquiry and ensure that those responsible are held accountable if proper procedure was not followed.

The role of the police is to protect the public — not to intimidate them. A social media post that implies citizens may be shot for non-compliance is not only tone-deaf, it is dangerous.

Police Yet to Issue Formal Clarification

At the time of reporting, Sri Lanka Police had not issued a formal statement adequately addressing the public's concerns regarding either the shooting or the controversial social media post. The silence from senior police leadership has only deepened public frustration and calls for greater transparency and oversight of law enforcement conduct in the country.

The incident has once again brought into sharp focus the ongoing debate in Sri Lanka over police accountability, the limits of law enforcement authority, and the urgent need for reforms to ensure that citizens' rights are protected at all times.

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