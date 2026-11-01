Investigators Extract DMT Computer Data in Sweeping Anti-Corruption Probe

A major investigation into alleged corruption, fraud and irregularities at the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) has taken a significant turn, with authorities now extracting data directly from the department's computer systems.

Anti-Corruption Unit Moves In

The operation is being carried out by the Walana Anti-Corruption Unit, which has launched a comprehensive effort to scrutinise digital records held within the DMT's systems. The move signals an escalation in the probe, as investigators shift their focus toward electronic evidence that may shed light on the extent of alleged wrongdoing within the department.

Scope of the Investigation

The DMT, which oversees vehicle registration, licensing and related services across Sri Lanka, has long been associated with public complaints regarding delays and procedural irregularities. The current investigation, however, goes beyond routine administrative concerns, with authorities examining potential criminal conduct including fraud and corruption among department officials or staff.

Extracting computer records is widely regarded as a critical step in white-collar crime investigations, as digital data can reveal patterns of manipulation, unauthorised access and falsification of official records that may not be visible through physical documentation alone.

What This Means for the Public

For ordinary Sri Lankans who rely on the DMT for essential services, the investigation raises important questions about the integrity of motor traffic records, including vehicle ownership documents and driving licences. Any tampering with such records could have wide-ranging legal and practical consequences for vehicle owners across the country.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identities of any suspects or the specific nature of the alleged irregularities under examination. The investigation is expected to continue as forensic analysis of the extracted data gets underway.

Further developments are anticipated as the Walana Anti-Corruption Unit progresses with its examination of the department's records.