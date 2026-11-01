Kadawatha Police Shooting Leaves 16-Year-Old Injured — Mother Cries Out for Justice as Officers Deny Wrongdoing

A mother in Kadawatha is calling for accountability after her 16-year-old son was wounded in a police shooting incident involving a three-wheeler, with authorities firmly denying any misconduct on the part of the officers involved.

Incident Sparks Family's Plea for Answers

The teenager sustained injuries after police opened fire on the three-wheeler in which he was travelling in the Kadawatha area. His mother, distraught over the circumstances surrounding the shooting, has come forward publicly to demand justice, insisting that her son did not deserve to be caught in the line of fire.

The incident has drawn significant public attention, raising fresh questions about the use of force by law enforcement officers and the safety of civilians — particularly minors — during police operations.

Police Push Back Against Allegations

Police authorities have rejected the allegations levelled against the officers involved, maintaining that their actions were justified under the circumstances they faced at the time. Officials have not elaborated publicly on what prompted the decision to discharge firearms at the vehicle.

The mother of the injured boy has urged relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the shooting and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

Calls for Independent Investigation

The case has prompted broader concerns among civil society observers regarding police conduct and the protection of juveniles in Sri Lanka. Critics argue that incidents such as this one underscore the urgent need for transparent investigations whenever minors are harmed during law enforcement operations.

The victim is a 16-year-old male residing in the Kadawatha area.

He sustained injuries following police gunfire directed at the three-wheeler he was travelling in.

His mother has publicly demanded justice and a full investigation.

Police have denied any wrongdoing by the officers involved.

As of now, no formal disciplinary action has been reported against any officer connected to the incident. The family is expected to pursue the matter further through official channels, with the mother vowing not to stay silent until her son receives justice.

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