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Lightning Strike Sparks Fire at Hambantota Port, Eleven Vehicles Damaged

01 Nov 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
4 Comments
Lightning Strike Sparks Fire at Hambantota Port, Eleven Vehicles Damaged

A lightning strike triggered a fire at a vehicle storage yard inside the Hambantota International Port, resulting in damage to eleven vehicles, authorities have confirmed.

Fire Breaks Out at Storage Yard

The blaze erupted after lightning struck the vehicle storage facility located within the port premises, quickly spreading and engulfing a number of vehicles held at the yard. Emergency responders moved swiftly to bring the situation under control and prevent further destruction.

A total of eleven vehicles sustained damage as a result of the fire, which was contained before it could spread beyond the immediate storage area. No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

Hambantota Port Under Scrutiny

The Hambantota International Port, one of Sri Lanka's most strategically significant maritime facilities, has been a focal point of national interest in recent years. The incident has once again drawn attention to safety and infrastructure protocols at the port, particularly concerning the protection of stored assets from natural hazards.

Authorities are expected to conduct a formal assessment of the damage and review existing safety measures at the vehicle storage yard to minimise the risk of similar incidents in the future.

  • Eleven vehicles were damaged in the fire
  • The fire was caused by a lightning strike at the storage yard
  • No casualties have been reported
  • The incident occurred within the Hambantota International Port premises

Further investigations into the full extent of the damage are currently underway, with port officials yet to issue a detailed statement regarding the financial impact of the incident.

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💬 Join the Discussion 4

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

C
Chamara Dissanayake 01 Nov 2026

atleast nobody got hurt, could have been much worse

S
Suresh Wijesinghe 01 Nov 2026

who is going to pay for those vehicles? goverment or the port authority?

N
Nimal Fernando 01 Nov 2026

lightning or arson? too convenient no

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Nadeesha Kumari 01 Nov 2026

exactly what i was thinking, these things never just happen

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