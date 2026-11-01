Sri Lanka to Hire 13,000 Nurses in Major Healthcare Recruitment Drive

Sri Lanka is set to embark on a significant expansion of its nursing workforce, with the government announcing plans to recruit 13,000 nurses over a three-year period between 2027 and 2029, as the country moves to tackle persistent staffing shortages across its public health sector.

Addressing a Growing Crisis

The healthcare system in Sri Lanka has long grappled with an inadequate number of trained nursing staff, placing considerable strain on hospitals and medical facilities throughout the island. The planned recruitment drive represents one of the most ambitious efforts in recent years to bridge that gap and strengthen frontline healthcare delivery.

The initiative signals a renewed commitment by authorities to invest in the country's medical infrastructure, which has faced mounting pressure in the wake of economic difficulties that impacted public sector hiring and resource allocation in recent years.

What the Plan Entails

A total of 13,000 nursing positions are to be filled across the recruitment period.

Recruitment is scheduled to take place between 2027 and 2029.

The drive is aimed at reducing shortfalls in nursing staff at public health institutions island-wide.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Health Sector

Nurses form the backbone of patient care in any healthcare system, and Sri Lanka's public hospitals have repeatedly been identified as being understaffed relative to the demands placed upon them. A sustained influx of trained nurses over the coming years is expected to improve patient outcomes, reduce the burden on existing staff, and enhance the overall quality of care provided to Sri Lankans.

Health sector observers and trade unions representing medical workers are likely to welcome the announcement, though questions may arise regarding the pace of implementation and whether adequate training institutions are in place to produce sufficient numbers of qualified candidates within the proposed timeframe.

Further details regarding the recruitment process, eligibility criteria, and the institutions involved are expected to be announced by the relevant authorities in due course.

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