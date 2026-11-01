Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Multiple Provinces as Misty Morning Conditions Expected Across Sri Lanka
The Department of Meteorology has issued a weather forecast for 01 November 2026, warning of significant rainfall across several provinces and districts in Sri Lanka.
Misty Morning Conditions
Residents in several parts of the island can expect misty conditions during the early hours of the day. The affected areas include the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces, as well as Kurunegala and Anuradhapura districts.
Heavy Showers Expected
Meteorologists are forecasting heavy showers exceeding 50 millimetres in a number of regions throughout the day. The provinces and districts placed on alert include:
- Western Province
- Sabaragamuwa Province
- Central Province
- Uva Province
- Southern Province
- Ampara District
- Batticaloa District
Public Advisory
The Department of Meteorology issued the forecast at 05.30 a.m. on 01 November 2026. Residents in the affected areas are urged to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant, particularly those living in low-lying or flood-prone areas. Authorities are advised to monitor the situation closely as conditions develop throughout the day.
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Goverment should fix the drains before rainy season not after flooding starts
Misty morning plus heavy rain, drive carefully ppl on those hill roads
Yes machan Kandy road especially, very slippery dont underestimate