Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Multiple Provinces as Misty Morning Conditions Expected Across Sri Lanka

The Department of Meteorology has issued a weather forecast for 01 November 2026, warning of significant rainfall across several provinces and districts in Sri Lanka.

Misty Morning Conditions

Residents in several parts of the island can expect misty conditions during the early hours of the day. The affected areas include the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces, as well as Kurunegala and Anuradhapura districts.

Heavy Showers Expected

Meteorologists are forecasting heavy showers exceeding 50 millimetres in a number of regions throughout the day. The provinces and districts placed on alert include:

Western Province

Sabaragamuwa Province

Central Province

Uva Province

Southern Province

Ampara District

Batticaloa District

Public Advisory

The Department of Meteorology issued the forecast at 05.30 a.m. on 01 November 2026. Residents in the affected areas are urged to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant, particularly those living in low-lying or flood-prone areas. Authorities are advised to monitor the situation closely as conditions develop throughout the day.

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