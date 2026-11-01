Sri Lanka Police to Roll Out CCTV Coverage Across All Police Stations Nationwide

Sri Lanka Police has unveiled plans to install closed-circuit television cameras at every police station in the country, a move aimed at significantly enhancing oversight and accountability within the island's law enforcement network.

A Step Towards Greater Transparency

The initiative marks a notable shift in how Sri Lanka's police force intends to manage internal monitoring and public accountability. By equipping all stations with CCTV infrastructure, authorities hope to create a more transparent environment — both for officers on duty and members of the public who interact with police premises.

The move has been widely seen as a response to growing calls from civil society and human rights organisations for stronger safeguards against misconduct within police custody and station premises.

What the Plan Involves

CCTV cameras are to be installed at all police stations across Sri Lanka

The rollout is intended to strengthen monitoring capabilities island-wide

The initiative falls under Sri Lanka Police's broader efforts to modernise operations

Significance for the Public

For ordinary Sri Lankans, the presence of surveillance cameras at police stations could provide an added layer of reassurance when visiting or being held at a station. It is also expected to serve as a deterrent against any form of abuse or procedural violations on police premises.

Sri Lanka Police has announced plans to install CCTV cameras at every police station across the country to strengthen monitoring.

While specific timelines and budget allocations for the project are yet to be made public, the announcement has already drawn attention from both legal professionals and community advocates who have long pushed for systemic reforms within the country's policing structure.

As Sri Lanka continues its efforts to rebuild public trust in state institutions, this surveillance initiative represents one of the more concrete steps taken by the police department in recent times to demonstrate its commitment to accountability and good governance.