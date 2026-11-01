Ceylon Petroleum Corporation Raises Fuel Prices Effective Midnight

Ceypetco Announces Immediate Price Revision

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) has announced an upward revision of fuel prices across the island, with the new rates coming into effect from midnight on November 1.

The state-owned fuel distributor confirmed the price adjustment, which will have an immediate impact on consumers and businesses alike throughout Sri Lanka.

Impact on Consumers and the Economy

Fuel price changes in Sri Lanka have wide-reaching consequences, affecting transportation costs, the prices of essential goods, and the day-to-day expenses of ordinary Sri Lankans. Any increase at the pump is typically felt across multiple sectors of the economy, from public transport operators to private vehicle owners and freight services.

Motorists and commuters are advised to take note of the revised pricing structure when planning their fuel purchases going forward.

Ceypetco's Role in Fuel Distribution

As one of the country's primary state fuel suppliers, Ceypetco plays a central role in regulating and distributing petroleum products across Sri Lanka. Price revisions by the corporation are closely monitored by both the public and industry stakeholders, given their significant bearing on the broader cost of living.

Further details regarding the specific price changes for individual fuel categories, including petrol, diesel, and kerosene, are expected to be communicated through official Ceypetco channels.

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