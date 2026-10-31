Saim Ayub's Brilliant Century Seals Tri-Series Trophy for Pakistan Against Sri Lanka

Pakistan Clinch Tri-Series Title With Dominant Final Win

Pakistan claimed the tri-series title in commanding fashion after opener Fakhar Zaman delivered a match-winning century that proved too much for Sri Lanka to handle in the tournament final.

Zaman's Masterclass at the Crease

Fakhar Zaman's magnificent hundred was the cornerstone of Pakistan's victory, as the left-handed opener anchored the innings with authority and composure. His century provided Pakistan with the platform they needed to post a formidable total, leaving Sri Lanka with a mountain to climb in response.

Sri Lanka Fall Short in the Chase

Sri Lanka, despite their best efforts, were unable to match the target set by a rampant Pakistan batting lineup. The Lankan batters struggled to sustain the required run rate throughout their innings, ultimately falling short of what was a challenging total. The defeat will be a bitter pill to swallow for Sri Lanka, who had shown promise during the earlier stages of the tri-series tournament.

Pakistan's Tri-Series Triumph

The victory caps a strong tournament campaign for Pakistan, who proved their quality across multiple matches to secure the title. Zaman's century will be remembered as the defining moment of the final, a reminder of his capability as one of Pakistan's most destructive white-ball openers when at his very best.

For Sri Lanka, the challenge now will be to regroup and address the batting frailties exposed during the final as they look ahead to upcoming international commitments.

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