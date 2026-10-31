Global Women's Adventure Race Raid Amazones Set to Return to Sri Lanka in 2026 with 250 International Competitors

Sri Lanka is once again preparing to host one of the world's most celebrated all-women adventure racing events, as Raid Amazones confirmed its return to the island for 2026, drawing more than 250 participants from across the globe.

A World-Class Event Returns to the Island

The prestigious Raid Amazones, a multisport adventure challenge exclusively for women, will make its much-anticipated comeback to Sri Lanka, building on the success of previous editions held on the island. The 2026 edition is expected to bring together competitors from numerous countries, all united by a passion for adventure, endurance and the spirit of sisterhood.

With over 250 international women confirmed to take part, the event is poised to be one of the largest and most competitive gatherings of female adventure racers that Sri Lanka has ever witnessed.

What is Raid Amazones?

Raid Amazones is a renowned French-founded international women's adventure race that challenges participants across a range of demanding outdoor disciplines. Competitors typically face activities such as trekking, cycling, kayaking and other endurance-based challenges, all set against dramatic natural landscapes.

Sri Lanka's diverse terrain — encompassing lush rainforests, rolling highlands, ancient waterways and rugged coastlines — makes it an ideal destination for such a multifaceted competition.

A Boost for Sri Lanka's Sports Tourism

The return of Raid Amazones is widely seen as a significant boost for Sri Lanka's growing sports tourism sector. International events of this scale bring with them considerable economic benefits, including increased demand for accommodation, local services and cultural experiences.

The event also serves as a powerful platform for showcasing Sri Lanka's natural beauty and hospitality to a global audience, with participants and their support teams travelling from Europe, Asia, the Americas and beyond.

Over 250 women from around the world expected to compete

Event features multiple adventure disciplines across Sri Lanka's natural landscape

Raid Amazones is one of the world's leading all-women adventure racing series

The 2026 edition follows previous successful stagings of the event in Sri Lanka

Anticipation Builds Ahead of 2026

As preparations gather momentum, excitement is building both locally and internationally ahead of the 2026 edition. Organisers are expected to unveil further details regarding the race route, participating nations and registration in the months ahead.

For Sri Lanka, playing host to an event of this calibre once again underscores the country's reputation as a world-class destination for adventure sports and international competition.