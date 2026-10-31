DSI Wins Supreme Court Battle Over 'Waves' Slipper Trademark

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court has delivered a landmark ruling in favour of D. Samson Industries (Pvt) Ltd, commonly known as DSI, in a closely watched trademark dispute centred on the popular "Waves" slipper brand.

Background to the Dispute

The case pitted DSI, one of Sri Lanka's most established and recognised footwear manufacturers, against a rival party over the rightful ownership and use of the "Waves" trademark. The dispute raised significant questions around intellectual property protections for local brands operating in a competitive consumer market.

Court's Decision

The Supreme Court ultimately sided with DSI, affirming the company's claim to the disputed trademark. The ruling is seen as a significant legal victory for the Colombo-based manufacturer, reinforcing its exclusive rights over the Waves brand identity in the footwear sector.

Significance for Local Industry

The judgment is expected to carry wider implications for Sri Lanka's business landscape, particularly for homegrown manufacturers seeking stronger protections for their intellectual property.

The ruling underscores the importance of trademark registration and legal protection for local brands.

It sends a clear message that Sri Lanka's judiciary is prepared to defend the intellectual property rights of established domestic businesses.

Industry observers believe the verdict could discourage similar trademark infringement attempts against other Sri Lankan companies.

DSI's Standing in Sri Lanka

D. Samson Industries has long been a household name in Sri Lanka, with its footwear products widely used across the island. The Waves slipper range in particular enjoys strong brand recognition among local consumers, making the trademark dispute a matter of considerable commercial importance for the company.

The Supreme Court's decision brings a degree of finality to what had been a contentious legal battle, allowing DSI to move forward with full confidence in its ownership of the Waves brand.