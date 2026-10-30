Bread Prices Rise by Rs. 5 from Midnight as Cost Pressures Mount

Sri Lankan consumers will face a slight increase in the cost of one of their most essential food staples, as the price of a 450-gram loaf of bread has been raised by Rs. 5, effective from midnight on the 30th.

The adjustment, though modest in absolute terms, adds to the financial burden already felt by households across the island amid an ongoing cost-of-living challenge that has stretched family budgets in recent years.

Everyday Staple Becomes Costlier

Bread remains one of the most widely consumed food items in Sri Lanka, particularly among urban and semi-urban households who rely on it as a quick and affordable daily meal option. Even a small price increase on such a staple is likely to be felt across a broad segment of the population.

The revision came into effect at the stroke of midnight, meaning consumers visiting bakeries and retail outlets from the early hours of the 31st will encounter the new price at the point of purchase.

Bakery Sector Under Pressure

The bread industry in Sri Lanka has been navigating a difficult period, with producers citing rising input costs — including wheat flour, fuel, and utilities — as key factors driving pricing decisions. The latest adjustment reflects the continued pressure being experienced along the production and supply chain.

Consumer advocacy groups are likely to call for greater transparency around pricing decisions in the bakery sector, urging authorities to monitor the situation closely to prevent further unannounced hikes on essential food items.

No official statement has been issued indicating whether additional price revisions for other bread varieties or baked goods are expected in the near term.

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