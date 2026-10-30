Sri Lanka's 2027 Budget Prioritises Investment While Security Forces Retain Rs 688 Billion Allocation

Sri Lanka's government is set to orient its 2027 national budget firmly toward driving investment and economic growth, even as the country's military and police services continue to command a substantial combined allocation of Rs 688 billion, signalling that defence and law enforcement spending remains a top priority despite the island nation's ongoing fiscal recovery efforts.

A Budget Balancing Act

The upcoming budget reflects the delicate balancing act facing Sri Lankan policymakers, who must stimulate a recovering economy while maintaining robust funding for national security institutions. The Rs 688 billion earmarked for the military and police represents a significant portion of public expenditure, underscoring the state's continued commitment to its armed forces and law enforcement apparatus.

Authorities have indicated that the broader budgetary framework will place strong emphasis on attracting both domestic and foreign investment, with measures expected to create a more enabling environment for business activity across key sectors of the economy.

Investment at the Forefront

The government's push to centre investment within the 2027 budget comes as Sri Lanka continues to navigate the aftermath of its worst economic crisis in decades. Policymakers are keen to demonstrate fiscal responsibility while simultaneously laying the groundwork for sustainable long-term growth.

Economic observers have noted that striking the right balance between maintaining essential state functions — including security — and channelling resources toward productive investment will be critical to the country's recovery trajectory.

Security Spending Holds Firm

The combined Rs 688 billion allocation for the military and police highlights that security sector expenditure has not been significantly curtailed despite broader austerity measures introduced in recent years. Critics have previously called for a review of defence spending in light of the country's debt obligations and the terms of its International Monetary Fund programme.

However, officials maintain that adequate funding for the armed forces and police is non-negotiable, citing the need to uphold national security and public order as the economy stabilises and recovers.

Further details of the 2027 budget are expected to be revealed as the government formally presents its proposals, with Sri Lankans and international stakeholders alike watching closely to see how investment incentives will be structured alongside existing expenditure commitments.