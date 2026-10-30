Former Foreign Minister G.L. Peiris Raises Alarm Over Anti-Terror Bill's Military Policing Provisions

G.L. Peiris, who served as Foreign Minister during the Rajapaksa administration, has raised serious concerns about proposed anti-terrorism legislation in Sri Lanka, warning that the bill in its current form could effectively grant the military sweeping police powers — a move he argues poses a significant threat to civil liberties and democratic governance.

A Warning From an Unlikely Critic

Peiris, a seasoned political figure and legal scholar, cautioned that the proposed terror legislation could blur the constitutional boundaries between the military and civilian law enforcement agencies. He argued that allowing armed forces to assume functions traditionally reserved for the police would represent a dangerous overreach with potentially far-reaching consequences for ordinary citizens.

The warning carries particular weight given that Peiris himself served under a government frequently criticised for its own handling of security legislation and civil rights, making his intervention notable among political observers in Colombo.

Key Concerns Raised

The bill could empower military personnel to perform arrests and detentions typically carried out by civilian police.

Critics fear the legislation may be used to suppress political dissent and target minority communities, particularly Tamils in the North and East.

Legal experts have questioned whether such provisions would withstand constitutional scrutiny.

Broader Opposition to the Bill

Peiris is not alone in his opposition. The proposed legislation has drawn criticism from a broad coalition of civil society groups, human rights organisations, and opposition parliamentarians who argue that it risks repeating the abuses associated with the much-maligned Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), which Sri Lanka has long faced international pressure to repeal or reform.

The concentration of coercive powers in the hands of the military, without adequate judicial oversight, is a matter that demands the most serious scrutiny from all who value constitutional governance.

Tamil political parties have been particularly vocal in their opposition, arguing that communities in the former conflict zones of the North and East remain disproportionately vulnerable to security legislation that is broadly drafted and loosely defined.

Government Yet to Respond

At the time of writing, the government had not issued a formal response to the specific concerns raised by Peiris regarding the military's proposed role under the new bill. The legislation continues to be debated both inside and outside Parliament, with pressure mounting on the administration to address the constitutional and human rights questions surrounding it.

As Sri Lanka continues its efforts to present a reformed image to the international community — particularly in the context of ongoing engagements with the United Nations Human Rights Council — the domestic debate over the anti-terror bill is likely to intensify in the weeks ahead.