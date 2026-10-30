Sri Lanka Trade Body Raises Alarm Over New Laws Threatening EU GSP+ Trade Privileges

A prominent Sri Lankan trade body has sounded the alarm over proposed new legislation, warning that if enacted without careful consideration, the laws could jeopardise the country's preferential trade status under the European Union's Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus, commonly known as GSP+.

What Is at Stake

The GSP+ scheme grants Sri Lanka significantly reduced or zero tariff rates on thousands of export products entering the European Union market. This preferential access has been a vital lifeline for key Sri Lankan industries, particularly garments and textiles, which account for a substantial share of the island nation's foreign exchange earnings.

Losing or being suspended from GSP+ would expose Sri Lankan exporters to standard EU tariff rates, making their goods less competitive compared to rival nations that retain such benefits — a blow the country can ill afford as it continues its fragile economic recovery.

The Trade Body's Concerns

The trade association cautioned that the new legislative proposals under consideration could conflict with the core conditions attached to the GSP+ framework. The EU grants GSP+ status on the basis that beneficiary countries ratify and effectively implement 27 international conventions covering human rights, labour rights, environmental protection, and good governance.

Any legislation perceived as undermining these internationally agreed standards risks triggering a review by EU authorities, which could ultimately lead to the suspension of Sri Lanka's GSP+ privileges.

Sri Lanka's export sector, still recovering from the economic crisis of recent years, cannot afford any disruption to its preferential access to one of its largest and most important trading partners.

A Critical Moment for Sri Lanka's Economy

Sri Lanka regained its GSP+ status in 2017 after a period of suspension, and the reinstatement played a meaningful role in supporting the country's export growth. The European Union remains one of Sri Lanka's most significant trading partners, and the GSP+ arrangement underpins billions of rupees worth of annual trade.

The trade body has urged the government to conduct thorough consultations with industry stakeholders and legal experts before proceeding with any legislation that could be scrutinised under the EU's GSP+ review mechanism.

Government Yet to Respond Formally

As of the time of reporting, the government had not issued a formal public response to the trade body's concerns. Industry observers and exporters are closely watching developments, hoping that policymakers will weigh the potential economic consequences carefully before advancing the proposed laws.

Sri Lanka is currently navigating a delicate path of economic stabilisation, and trade analysts stress that maintaining international investor and partner confidence — including that of the European Union — remains absolutely essential to sustaining recovery momentum.