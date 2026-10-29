Homagama Police Crimes Division Chief Taken Into Custody

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Homagama Police Crimes Division has been arrested, according to reports emerging from law enforcement circles in Sri Lanka.

The senior police officer was taken into custody in a development that has sent shockwaves through the Homagama policing district, raising serious questions about integrity and conduct within the division.

Senior Officer Held

The arrest of a Crimes Division OIC is a significant and relatively rare occurrence within Sri Lanka's law enforcement structure, as such officers typically hold positions of considerable authority and responsibility within their respective districts.

The Homagama Police Crimes Division operates under the broader jurisdiction of the Sri Lanka Police and is tasked with investigating serious criminal matters within the Homagama area, a suburban district on the outskirts of Colombo.

Investigation Underway

Further details regarding the specific charges or allegations that led to the officer's arrest have not yet been fully disclosed by authorities. It is understood that an investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.

The arrest underscores the importance of accountability within the ranks of the Sri Lanka Police, particularly among senior officers entrusted with upholding the law at the divisional level.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to monitor developments in this case and provide updates as more information becomes available from official sources.

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