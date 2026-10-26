Indian National Caught Smuggling Rs. 51 Million Worth of Kush Cannabis Through Bandaranaike International Airport

An Indian national has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake after being found in possession of Kush cannabis with a street value exceeding Rs. 51 million, authorities have confirmed.

Major Drug Bust at Katunayake Airport

The arrest marks yet another significant narcotics seizure at Sri Lanka's main international gateway, underlining growing concerns over the use of the country's airports as transit points for high-value drug consignments.

The suspect, an Indian citizen, was intercepted by airport security and customs officials during routine screening procedures. Upon inspection, a substantial quantity of Kush cannabis — a particularly potent strain of the drug — was discovered in the individual's possession.

High-Value Seizure

The total street value of the seized cannabis has been estimated at over Rs. 51 million, making it one of the more significant individual drug seizures recorded at BIA in recent times.

Suspect: Indian national

Substance seized: Kush cannabis

Estimated street value: Over Rs. 51 million

Location of arrest: Bandaranaike International Airport, Katunayake

Investigation Underway

The arrested individual has been taken into custody and handed over to the relevant law enforcement authorities for further investigation. Officials are working to determine the origin of the consignment, its intended destination, and whether any local or international networks were involved in the smuggling operation.

Sri Lankan authorities have in recent years intensified surveillance and screening measures at BIA following a series of drug-related arrests involving foreign nationals attempting to move narcotics through the island. This latest incident is expected to prompt further scrutiny of incoming and outgoing passengers at the airport.

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