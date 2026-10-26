Former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella Barred from Leaving Sri Lanka by Court Order

A Sri Lankan court has imposed a foreign travel ban on former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, preventing him from leaving the country amid ongoing legal proceedings against him.

Court Imposes Travel Restrictions

The order, issued by the court, effectively restricts Rambukwella's movements beyond Sri Lankan borders as authorities continue to pursue legal action against the former cabinet minister. Such travel bans are typically imposed by courts to ensure that individuals facing serious charges remain within the jurisdiction and are available to face proceedings.

Background on Rambukwella

Keheliya Rambukwella served as Sri Lanka's Minister of Health and previously held several other senior cabinet positions during his lengthy political career. He has faced significant scrutiny in recent times over matters connected to his tenure as Health Minister, drawing considerable public attention given the importance of the health sector to Sri Lankan citizens.

Legal Proceedings Continue

The travel ban signals that the legal process against the former minister remains active. Courts in Sri Lanka commonly resort to such measures to prevent the flight risk of individuals who are subjects of serious investigations or prosecutions.

The case is expected to proceed through the courts in the coming weeks, and the public will be watching closely as one of the country's formerly prominent political figures faces the full weight of the judicial process.