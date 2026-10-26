Meteorology Department Issues Amber Rain Warning Across Six Provinces as Bay of Bengal Depression Strengthens

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has placed six provinces on high alert, issuing an amber-level advisory for heavy rainfall as a developing atmospheric depression over the Bay of Bengal continues to intensify and influence weather conditions across the island.

Widespread Provinces Placed on Alert

The amber advisory signals a significant threat of heavy downpours, prompting authorities to urge residents across the affected provinces to exercise caution and take necessary precautions. The warning covers a broad stretch of the country, reflecting the wide reach of the weather system's impact.

Bay of Bengal Depression Driving Conditions

Meteorologists have attributed the deteriorating weather pattern to a depression forming over the Bay of Bengal, a weather phenomenon that frequently brings sustained and heavy rainfall to Sri Lanka during its seasonal cycles. As the system continues to develop, forecasters warn that rainfall intensity could increase further in the coming days.

Public and Authorities Urged to Remain Vigilant

The Department of Meteorology has called on members of the public, particularly those in low-lying and flood-prone areas, to remain alert to rapidly changing conditions. Key precautions advised include:

Avoiding unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall

Staying away from riverbanks, reservoirs, and coastal areas prone to flooding

Monitoring official updates from the Department of Meteorology regularly

Securing properties and belongings in anticipation of strong winds and heavy downpours

Amber-level advisories in Sri Lanka indicate a notable risk of weather-related disruption, requiring the public and relevant authorities to be prepared for potentially hazardous conditions.

Disaster management agencies are also expected to remain on standby as the situation develops. Sri Lanka has historically experienced significant flooding and landslides during periods of sustained heavy rainfall, making timely public warnings a critical part of the country's disaster preparedness strategy.

Residents are strongly encouraged to follow all guidance issued by the Department of Meteorology and relevant government authorities as forecasters continue to monitor the progression of the Bay of Bengal depression.

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