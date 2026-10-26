Former MP Questions What PM Harini Meant by 'All-Inclusive Constitution' After CNN Interview Remarks

Former Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) parliamentarian and civil society activist Gevindu Cumaratunga has called on the government to clarify the meaning behind Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya's reference to an "all-inclusive" new Constitution, following remarks she made during a CNN interview that have sparked public debate.

Explanation Owed to the Public

Cumaratunga argued that the government has an obligation to provide a transparent and detailed explanation of what the Prime Minister intended when she used the phrase "all-inclusive" in the context of constitutional reform. He stressed that such a significant statement, made on an international platform, cannot be left open to interpretation without proper clarification for Sri Lankan citizens.

The former MP noted that constitutional reform is a matter of profound national importance, touching on questions of ethnic representation, minority rights, devolution of power, and the fundamental structure of governance in Sri Lanka. As such, he maintained that vague or ambiguous language on the subject — particularly when spoken to an international audience — demands a fuller and more precise explanation at home.

Remarks Draw Wider Criticism

Prime Minister Amarasuriya's CNN interview comments have drawn criticism from several quarters, with political observers and opposition figures questioning the government's broader intentions regarding constitutional change. Critics are seeking clarity on whether the proposed constitution would alter existing power-sharing arrangements or address long-standing concerns raised by various communities across the island.

Cumaratunga, who has been active in civil society circles beyond his parliamentary career, emphasised that the public deserves a clear and honest account of what the government envisions under the banner of an "all-inclusive" constitution, and how such a document would be developed through a process that genuinely reflects the aspirations of all Sri Lankans.

Constitutional Reform Under Scrutiny

The question of constitutional reform has long been a sensitive and politically charged issue in Sri Lanka, given the country's complex history of ethnic conflict, post-war reconciliation efforts, and ongoing debates over governance and devolution. Any move toward a new constitution is expected to face intense scrutiny from multiple political parties, civil groups, and community leaders across the country.

As the government has yet to respond formally to the criticisms raised, pressure continues to mount on the administration to outline a clear roadmap and articulate its vision for constitutional reform in a manner that addresses the concerns of all stakeholders.