Police Warn Sri Lankans of Growing Financial Scams Linked to Dating Apps

Sri Lankan police have issued a public warning urging citizens to be vigilant when engaging with strangers through dating applications, following a notable rise in financial fraud cases connected to such platforms.

A Growing Threat

Authorities have highlighted a troubling trend in which criminals exploit popular dating apps to establish trust with unsuspecting victims before manipulating them into financial schemes. The scams often involve fraudulent mobile applications that are designed to appear legitimate, making it difficult for ordinary users to identify the threat.

Police cautioned that these deceptive applications can closely mimic genuine platforms, luring victims into a false sense of security before extracting money or sensitive personal information.

How the Scams Operate

Fraudsters create convincing profiles on dating apps to build relationships with potential victims.

Once trust is established, victims are encouraged to download fraudulent mobile applications.

These apps are used to facilitate financial transactions that ultimately benefit the scammer.

Victims often realise they have been deceived only after suffering significant financial losses.

Police Advice to the Public

The public is strongly advised to exercise extreme caution when forming relationships with strangers online and to avoid sharing personal financial details or downloading applications at the request of individuals met through dating platforms.

Authorities are encouraging anyone who suspects they have fallen victim to such a scam to report the matter to their nearest police station without delay. Police also recommend that the public verify the authenticity of any application before downloading it and remain sceptical of individuals who quickly steer conversations towards financial matters or investment opportunities.

With smartphone usage continuing to grow rapidly across Sri Lanka, digital fraud of this nature is expected to remain a serious concern, and law enforcement agencies have pledged to intensify efforts to track down those responsible.

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