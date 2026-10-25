Sri Lanka's Power Grid Crisis: Why the Lights Keep Going Out

A System Under Strain

Sri Lanka's electricity network has long been a source of frustration for households and businesses alike, with recurring blackouts and load-shedding episodes raising serious questions about the reliability and resilience of the island's power infrastructure. Experts and industry observers say the problem is not a single fault but rather a combination of deeply rooted structural, financial, and technical challenges that have accumulated over decades.

An Ageing Infrastructure

At the heart of the crisis lies ageing infrastructure that has not kept pace with the country's growing demand for electricity. Much of Sri Lanka's transmission and distribution network was built decades ago and has received insufficient investment in upgrades and maintenance. Older equipment is more prone to breakdowns, and when one component fails, the effects can cascade across the entire grid, triggering widespread outages.

Overdependence on Hydropower

Sri Lanka has historically leaned heavily on hydropower to meet its electricity needs. While this renewable source is cost-effective during periods of adequate rainfall, it leaves the grid dangerously exposed during droughts. When reservoir levels fall, the country is forced to rely on expensive thermal power plants running on imported fuel — a costly alternative that also strains the already fragile finances of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

Financial Troubles at the CEB

The Ceylon Electricity Board has been operating under severe financial pressure for years. Losses accumulated through below-cost electricity tariffs, inefficiencies, and heavy debt burdens have limited the utility's ability to invest in new generation capacity or modernise existing infrastructure. Without adequate funding, preventive maintenance is often deferred, increasing the risk of unexpected failures across the network.

Renewable Energy Gaps

While Sri Lanka has made some progress in diversifying its energy mix through solar and wind power, integration of these intermittent renewable sources into the national grid remains a technical challenge. The grid lacks the sophisticated energy storage and smart management systems needed to balance supply and demand effectively when renewable output fluctuates.

What Needs to Change

Energy analysts point to several critical areas that require urgent attention if Sri Lanka is to stabilise its power supply:

Significant investment in grid modernisation and transmission infrastructure

Diversification of the energy mix to reduce dependence on any single source

Financial restructuring of the CEB to restore its capacity to invest and maintain

Introduction of energy storage solutions to support renewable energy integration

Stronger regulatory oversight and long-term national energy planning

The Cost to Ordinary Sri Lankans

Every time the grid fails, the consequences are felt across the country. Small businesses lose productivity, perishable goods are damaged, and vulnerable households — particularly those dependent on electric medical equipment — face serious hardship. Industrial sectors have repeatedly raised concerns that unreliable power supply undermines their competitiveness and discourages foreign investment.

Without structural reform and sustained investment, Sri Lanka's power grid will continue to be a bottleneck for economic recovery and the wellbeing of its citizens.

As the country works to rebuild its economy following years of economic turmoil, resolving the electricity crisis is no longer optional — it is a prerequisite for sustainable growth and development. Whether policymakers will muster the political will and resources to enact meaningful reform remains the central question facing Sri Lanka's energy sector.