Pakistan Drop Masood and Rizwan From Test Squad Ahead of Sri Lanka Series

Pakistan have made sweeping changes to their Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka, with former captain Shan Masood and experienced wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan among the notable absentees after being dropped from the side.

Major Names Left Out

The selectors made bold decisions in overhauling the squad, removing Masood — who had led Pakistan in Test cricket — alongside Rizwan, one of the team's most recognisable batting figures in recent years. The axing of both senior players signals a significant shift in direction for Pakistani cricket management as they prepare to face Sri Lanka.

The decision reflects growing frustration within the Pakistan Cricket Board over the team's inconsistent performances in the longest format of the game, with selectors opting to explore fresh options ahead of the Sri Lanka series.

Series Details

Pakistan are scheduled to face Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series, a contest that holds particular significance for the island nation's cricket fans as they prepare to host one of the game's most storied cricketing rivalries on home soil.

For Sri Lanka, the series presents an exciting opportunity against a Pakistan side undergoing considerable transition, with several experienced heads removed from the equation and new faces expected to be handed opportunities at the highest level.

A New Chapter for Pakistan

The exclusion of Masood and Rizwan is being viewed as a clear message from Pakistan's selection panel that past reputations will not guarantee places in the squad. Younger and in-form players are expected to be given the chance to stake their claims as Pakistan look to rebuild their Test identity.

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be watching closely to see how the restructured touring party performs when the Test series gets underway.

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