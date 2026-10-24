Sri Lanka's Road Back From The Brink: Harin Fernando Shares Crisis Recovery Story at Indian Forum

Sri Lanka's Minister of Tourism and Land, Harin Fernando, has taken Sri Lanka's remarkable economic recovery story to an international stage, sharing the island nation's hard-won lessons at a prominent forum held in India.

A Story Worth Telling

Minister Fernando addressed delegates at the Indian forum, outlining how Sri Lanka navigated one of the most severe economic crises in its post-independence history — a collapse that saw fuel queues stretch for miles, medicine shortages grip hospitals, and widespread power cuts darken homes and businesses across the country.

The minister's address came as Sri Lanka continues to rebuild its international reputation and restore investor confidence following the catastrophic economic meltdown of 2022, which ultimately led to the country defaulting on its foreign debt for the first time.

From Crisis to Cautious Optimism

Fernando outlined the key steps Sri Lanka undertook on its path to stabilisation, including the critical engagement with the International Monetary Fund that resulted in a bailout programme, painful but necessary fiscal reforms, and efforts to restructure the country's substantial external debt obligations.

The minister emphasised that Sri Lanka's recovery, while still ongoing, serves as a relevant case study for other developing nations navigating similar fiscal pressures and balance of payments difficulties.

Strengthening Regional Ties

The decision to share Sri Lanka's experience at an Indian forum also carries diplomatic significance. India was among the first countries to extend a lifeline to Sri Lanka during the depths of the crisis, providing billions of dollars in credit lines, fuel assistance, and essential commodities when the country's foreign reserves were virtually depleted.

By presenting at such a forum, Sri Lanka signals not only its recovery progress but also its commitment to strengthening regional partnerships and engaging constructively with its closest neighbour on shared economic interests.

Challenges That Remain

Despite the progress made, officials and economists continue to caution that Sri Lanka's recovery remains fragile. The country still faces significant challenges, including high levels of public debt, the need for sustained structural reforms, and the task of improving the living standards of ordinary citizens who bore the heaviest burden during the crisis years.

Nevertheless, Minister Fernando's participation in the Indian forum underscores the government's broader strategy of using Sri Lanka's crisis experience as both a diplomatic tool and a platform to attract renewed foreign investment and tourism to the island.