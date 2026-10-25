Ashwin Questions Sri Lanka's Test Selection After Pavan Rathnayake Stuns With Bat

Indian cricket legend Ravichandran Ashwin has publicly voiced his admiration for Sri Lankan cricketer Pavan Rathnayake, raising pointed questions about why the talented batsman is not being considered for Test cricket.

Ashwin's Praise Draws Attention

The celebrated off-spinner and respected cricket commentator took to social media to express his astonishment at Rathnayake's batting display, asking plainly why such a gifted player was being overlooked at the highest level of the game. Ashwin's remarks have since sparked widespread discussion among cricket fans and analysts both in Sri Lanka and across the cricketing world.

Ashwin's endorsement carries considerable weight given his stature in international cricket. His question — "Why is he not playing Tests?" — was simple yet pointed, drawing fresh attention to a player many feel has been unfairly left on the fringes of Sri Lanka's Test setup.

Rathnayake's Impressive Display

Pavan Rathnayake produced a brilliant batting performance that clearly caught the eye of the Indian great. The innings demonstrated the kind of composure, technique, and stroke play that many believe warrants serious consideration at Test level.

Rathnayake's batting drew praise from one of cricket's most respected figures

His performance has reignited debate over Sri Lanka's Test selection policies

Cricket fans across the island have rallied behind calls for his inclusion

Selection Questions Mount

Ashwin's comments have placed Sri Lanka's national selectors under an uncomfortable spotlight. With the country continuing to search for consistent batting depth at Test level, the public endorsement from a cricketer of Ashwin's calibre is difficult to ignore.

Sri Lanka's selectors will now face growing pressure to justify their decisions as calls for Rathnayake's Test inclusion grow louder following Ashwin's very public show of support.

For Pavan Rathnayake, the recognition from such a distinguished voice in world cricket will no doubt serve as a significant boost. Whether Sri Lanka's cricketing authorities take heed of the sentiment remains to be seen, but the conversation around his Test future has well and truly begun.