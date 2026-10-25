Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya Defends Government's Commitment to IMF Programme in CNN Interview

Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya has stepped forward to justify the government's decision to press ahead with Sri Lanka's International Monetary Fund (IMF) recovery programme, addressing questions over the administration's earlier stance on the bailout arrangement.

Speaking in an interview with international news network CNN, the Prime Minister defended what many observers have noted as a significant shift in policy positioning, as the current government had previously expressed reservations about the IMF deal negotiated by its predecessors.

A Pragmatic Shift in Economic Strategy

Amarasuriya acknowledged the tension between the government's pre-election position and its current course of action, but maintained that continuing the IMF programme remains the most responsible path forward for Sri Lanka's fragile economic recovery.

The Prime Minister's appearance on a globally recognised platform such as CNN signals the government's intent to engage with the international community and reassure foreign stakeholders of Sri Lanka's commitment to fiscal discipline and economic reform.

Context of Sri Lanka's IMF Engagement

Sri Lanka entered into its IMF programme following the devastating economic crisis of 2022, which saw the country face severe foreign exchange shortages, fuel and medicine scarcities, and widespread public unrest. The bailout package has been seen as a critical lifeline for stabilising the island nation's finances.

Critics and supporters alike have been closely watching how the new administration navigates its obligations under the programme while balancing domestic political pressures and public expectations for economic relief.

The Prime Minister's interview is expected to draw considerable attention both locally and internationally, as Sri Lanka continues its gradual path toward economic stabilisation.

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