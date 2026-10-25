BASL President Raises Alarm Over Severe Overcrowding and Inhumane Conditions in Sri Lanka's Prisons

The President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has returned from a prison visit with deeply unsettling findings, revealing that the country's correctional facilities are operating at three to four times their intended capacity — a situation he described as resulting in inhumane and degrading conditions for inmates.

Overcrowding at Crisis Levels

The BASL President's observations paint a stark picture of a prison system stretched far beyond its limits. Facilities designed to house a fraction of their current populations are now overwhelmed, leaving inmates with severely inadequate space, sanitation, and basic necessities.

Such extreme overcrowding not only compromises the dignity of those incarcerated but also poses serious risks to the health and safety of both prisoners and prison staff alike.

Inhumane Conditions Draw Legal Concern

The findings have prompted significant concern within Sri Lanka's legal community. The BASL President's visit underscores growing calls from legal professionals and human rights advocates for urgent government intervention to address systemic failures within the country's prison administration.

Sri Lanka's prisons are operating at three to four times their intended capacity, with some inmates facing inhumane and degrading conditions that demand immediate attention from authorities.

A Call for Urgent Reform

The Bar Association's concerns extend beyond mere overcrowding. Legal experts have long argued that meaningful prison reform in Sri Lanka must address the root causes of prison congestion, including:

The large number of remand prisoners awaiting trial for extended periods

Delays within the judicial system that prolong pre-conviction detention

The absence of sufficient alternative sentencing mechanisms for minor offences

Inadequate investment in prison infrastructure and rehabilitation programmes

The BASL's intervention signals that the legal fraternity is prepared to apply pressure on policymakers to treat prison reform as a matter of constitutional importance, given that every citizen — regardless of their legal status — retains the right to be treated with dignity and humanity.

Government Response Awaited

As of now, no formal response has been issued by the Ministry of Prisons or relevant government authorities in relation to the BASL President's observations. Civil society organisations and human rights groups are expected to lend their voices to the growing chorus demanding immediate and concrete action to bring Sri Lanka's prison conditions in line with both domestic law and international human rights standards.

The issue is likely to remain under close scrutiny in the weeks ahead, with legal bodies watching to see whether the government moves swiftly to address what many are now calling a humanitarian crisis behind bars.

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