Train Services Between Rambukkana and Peradeniya-Gampola Halted Until Further Notice

Rail travel along one of Sri Lanka's key upcountry routes has come to a standstill, with all train services between Rambukkana and the Peradeniya-Gampola stretch suspended with effect from midnight on 25 May, the Department of Railways has announced.

The suspension, which took effect immediately, remains in place until further notice, leaving passengers who regularly depend on this corridor facing significant disruption to their daily commutes and long-distance travel plans.

A Critical Upcountry Link Affected

The Rambukkana to Peradeniya-Gampola rail corridor forms a vital artery of Sri Lanka's upcountry train network, connecting the hill country regions with the rest of the island. The route is heavily used by commuters, tourists, and residents travelling to and from Kandy and surrounding areas.

The Department of Railways has not yet confirmed the specific reason behind the suspension, though passengers and transport authorities are being urged to make alternative travel arrangements in the meantime.

Passengers Advised to Plan Ahead

Travellers with plans to use this service are strongly advised to:

Check for official updates from the Department of Railways before heading to the station

Consider alternative road transport options for the affected stretch

Allow additional travel time if connecting to onward rail services

Further details regarding the duration of the suspension and any replacement services are expected to be issued by the Department of Railways in due course. Passengers are encouraged to stay informed through official railway communications.

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