Sri Lanka Explores Employment Prospects in Türkiye as Deputy Minister Heads to Ankara

Sri Lanka is actively seeking to expand overseas employment opportunities for its citizens in Türkiye, with a senior government official travelling to the Turkish capital Ankara as part of diplomatic efforts to strengthen bilateral labour ties between the two nations.

Deputy Minister Leads Diplomatic Push

A Sri Lankan Deputy Minister has undertaken an official visit to Ankara, signalling Colombo's growing interest in tapping into the Turkish job market for Sri Lankan workers. The visit forms part of a broader government strategy to diversify foreign employment destinations and reduce the country's dependence on traditional labour markets in the Middle East and Asia.

Expanding Horizons for Sri Lankan Workers

Sri Lanka has long relied on overseas remittances as a critical source of foreign exchange, with hundreds of thousands of Sri Lankans employed abroad at any given time. Authorities are now looking beyond established corridors, identifying Türkiye as a promising new destination capable of absorbing skilled and semi-skilled Sri Lankan labour across various sectors.

Türkiye represents a significant opportunity for Sri Lankan workers seeking employment in a dynamic and growing economy with strong trade and industrial sectors.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

The Ankara visit is also expected to lay the groundwork for a more structured framework governing the movement of Sri Lankan workers to Türkiye, potentially including formal agreements on worker protections, wages, and recruitment standards. Such arrangements are considered essential to safeguarding the welfare of Sri Lankans employed overseas.

Diversifying overseas employment markets beyond the Middle East

Exploring formal bilateral labour agreements with Türkiye

Ensuring worker welfare protections under any new employment arrangements

Boosting remittance inflows to support Sri Lanka's economic recovery

The initiative comes at a time when Sri Lanka continues to focus on economic stabilisation and recovery, with overseas remittances playing a pivotal role in bolstering the country's foreign reserves. Expanding into new labour markets such as Türkiye is seen as both a strategic and economic necessity for the island nation moving forward.