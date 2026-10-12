MP Chamara Sampath Dissanayake Remanded Over Phosphate Bribery Allegations

Member of Parliament Chamara Sampath Dissanayake has been placed in remand custody until October 23, following allegations of bribery connected to the issuance of phosphate, authorities confirmed.

MP Held on Bribery Charges

The parliamentarian was produced before court and subsequently remanded as investigations into the alleged corrupt dealings continue. The case centres on claims that bribes were solicited or received in relation to the issuance of phosphate, a matter that has drawn significant public attention given the accused's status as an elected representative.

The remand order keeps Dissanayake in custody as authorities work to build their case, with the matter scheduled to be taken up again before the courts on October 23.

Serious Implications for Public Trust

The arrest and remanding of a sitting MP over bribery allegations raises serious questions about integrity within Sri Lanka's legislative body. Bribery cases involving public officials have long been a concern for Sri Lankan citizens who continue to demand greater accountability and transparency from those in positions of power.

Further details regarding the specifics of the phosphate issuance arrangement at the centre of the allegations are expected to emerge as court proceedings progress.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow this developing story closely and provide updates as new information becomes available.

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