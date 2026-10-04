Supreme Court Orders Former Minister Fowzie to Publicly Apologise for Misusing State Vehicle

In an unprecedented ruling that has sent shockwaves through Sri Lanka's political establishment, the Supreme Court has ordered former Disaster Management Minister A. H. M. Fowzie to make a public apology after he was found guilty of misusing a state vehicle intended for disaster relief purposes.

A Historic Ruling

The apex court's decision marks the first time in Sri Lanka's legal history that a respondent has been directed to publicly humiliate themselves before the nation as a consequence of abusing state property and violating the trust placed in them by the public. The landmark order was handed down on Tuesday, drawing widespread attention across the country.

Abuse of State Resources

Fowzie, who previously held the ministerial portfolio for Disaster Management, stands accused of misappropriating a vehicle that was allocated specifically for disaster relief operations — resources meant to serve Sri Lanka's most vulnerable citizens during times of crisis. The court determined that such conduct constituted a serious betrayal of public trust.

Significance of the Verdict

Legal analysts and good governance advocates have described the ruling as a significant milestone in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to hold public officials accountable for the misuse of state assets. The order signals that the country's highest court is prepared to go beyond conventional penalties when public officials are found to have exploited resources meant for humanitarian purposes.

The Supreme Court's order represents a powerful message that no public official is above accountability, particularly when vulnerable communities are affected by the misuse of resources set aside for their protection.

The case is expected to set a strong precedent for future proceedings involving the misappropriation of state property by elected and appointed officials in Sri Lanka.

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