Sri Lankan Women's Chess Team Clinches Category C Gold at 46th Chess Olympiad in Uzbekistan

While China, Kazakhstan and India claimed the top three podium positions in the women's section of the 46th Chess Olympiad, Sri Lanka's national women's chess team carved out their own moment of glory at the prestigious tournament held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Category C Champions

Sri Lanka secured the Gold medal in Category C of the women's section, finishing 34th overall in the competition. The achievement marks a significant milestone for women's chess in the country and has drawn widespread praise from the local sporting community.

Oshini and Yenuthi Lead the Charge

Two players in particular stood out for their exceptional performances throughout the Olympiad. Oshini and Yenuthi were the standout contributors for the Sri Lankan side, delivering impressive results on the board that proved instrumental in guiding the team to their category gold medal finish.

A Proud Moment for Sri Lankan Chess

The result underscores the growing strength and depth of women's chess in Sri Lanka. Competing on one of the grandest stages the sport has to offer, the team demonstrated both resilience and tactical excellence against opponents from across the globe.

The 46th Chess Olympiad brought together nations from around the world in the historic city of Samarkand, with Sri Lanka returning home as category champions — a result that is sure to inspire the next generation of chess players across the island.