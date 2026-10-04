Parliamentary Finance Committee Greenlights CIABOC's 2027 Budget Estimates

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has secured a significant institutional milestone, with the Committee on Public Finance (COPF) granting approval for the anti-corruption body's budget estimates for the year 2027.

What This Approval Means

The endorsement by COPF marks a key step in the parliamentary budgetary process, ensuring that CIABOC will have the financial backing required to carry out its mandate in the years ahead. The committee's approval allows the estimates to move forward through the broader legislative framework governing public expenditure in Sri Lanka.

CIABOC's Role in Sri Lanka's Anti-Corruption Landscape

CIABOC serves as one of Sri Lanka's principal institutions tasked with investigating and prosecuting cases of bribery and corruption across both the public and private sectors. The commission plays a critical role in upholding accountability and integrity within the country's governance structures.

CIABOC is empowered to investigate allegations of bribery and corruption against public officials and private individuals alike

The commission operates under a dedicated legislative framework aimed at strengthening transparency in Sri Lanka

Adequate budgetary provision is considered essential for the body to function independently and effectively

The approval comes at a time when Sri Lanka has been placing renewed emphasis on combating corruption as part of broader economic governance reforms, particularly in the context of ongoing engagements with international financial institutions.

Parliamentary Oversight in Focus

The Committee on Public Finance plays a vital oversight role in scrutinising the budget proposals of state institutions before they receive final parliamentary sanction. Approval from COPF is widely regarded as a necessary procedural step that reflects parliamentary confidence in an institution's financial planning and operational direction.

The greenlighting of CIABOC's 2027 estimates is expected to provide the commission with the necessary certainty to plan its investigative and administrative activities well in advance, reinforcing its capacity to pursue corruption-related cases without financial uncertainty.