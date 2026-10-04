GMOA Sounds Alarm Over Proposed Overhaul of Dog Vaccination Laws

The Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) has voiced serious concerns regarding proposed legislative changes to the country's dog vaccination programme, cautioning that the reforms could have significant public health consequences for Sri Lanka.

Association Warns of Public Health Risks

The GMOA, which represents a broad network of government medical professionals across the island, has called on health authorities and policymakers to carefully reconsider the proposed amendments before they are enacted into law. The association stressed that any changes to the existing framework governing dog vaccinations must prioritise the protection of public health above all else.

Rabies remains a critical concern in Sri Lanka, and vaccination programmes targeting the country's dog population have long been regarded as a frontline defence against the spread of the disease to humans. Medical professionals fear that disrupting or weakening the current system could undo years of progress made in controlling rabies transmission.

Calls for Broader Consultation

The GMOA has urged authorities to engage in wider consultation with medical and veterinary experts before finalising any legal revisions. The association emphasised that decisions of this nature, which directly intersect with human health and animal welfare, require a multidisciplinary approach.

Health officials and lawmakers have yet to issue a formal response to the GMOA's statement. It is expected that the matter will draw further discussion among public health stakeholders in the coming weeks.

Sri Lanka has historically faced challenges in managing its stray dog population, and coordinated vaccination drives have been central to national efforts to prevent rabies outbreaks. Medical officers warn that any legal ambiguity or weakening of enforcement mechanisms around these programmes could leave communities vulnerable.

GMOA Urges Caution

The association has made clear that it does not oppose reform in principle, but insists that any changes must be evidence-based and developed in close collaboration with those working on the ground in public health. The GMOA has pledged to continue monitoring the situation and engaging with relevant government bodies to ensure that the health of Sri Lankan citizens remains protected.