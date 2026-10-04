Adani Ports Doubles Capacity at Colombo West International Terminal in Major Expansion Move

APSEZ Scales Up Operations at Strategic Sri Lankan Port

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), one of India's largest port operators, has announced a significant doubling of capacity at the Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT), marking a major milestone in the development of Sri Lanka's premier maritime hub.

A Strategic Boost for Colombo Port

The expansion represents a substantial leap forward for the terminal, which has rapidly emerged as a key player in South Asia's container shipping landscape since commencing operations. By doubling its handling capacity, CWIT is positioning itself to attract greater volumes of transshipment cargo, capitalising on Colombo Port's well-established reputation as one of the busiest and most strategically located ports in the region.

Colombo Port already handles a significant share of transshipment traffic connecting Asia, Europe, and beyond. The enhanced capacity at the APSEZ-operated terminal is expected to further cement Sri Lanka's standing as a critical node in global supply chains.

What the Expansion Means for Sri Lanka

The development carries considerable economic significance for Sri Lanka, which has been working to strengthen its port infrastructure as part of broader efforts to attract foreign investment and boost trade-related revenues. Increased terminal capacity translates directly into:

Greater volumes of transshipment cargo passing through Colombo

Enhanced competitiveness against rival regional ports

Expanded employment and ancillary economic opportunities

Increased foreign exchange earnings for the country

APSEZ's Growing Regional Footprint

For APSEZ, the capacity expansion at CWIT underscores the group's commitment to deepening its presence in South Asian maritime trade. The Colombo West International Terminal has been viewed as a flagship investment for the Indian conglomerate outside its home market, and the scale-up signals confidence in the long-term growth trajectory of Colombo as a transshipment destination.

Industry observers note that the timing of the expansion aligns with growing global demand for reliable and efficient port infrastructure, as shipping lines continue to deploy larger vessels that require terminals capable of handling higher throughput volumes.

Looking Ahead

With the doubled capacity now in place, attention will turn to how swiftly CWIT can attract additional shipping line calls and increase its annual throughput figures. Port authorities and trade stakeholders in Sri Lanka will be closely watching whether this expanded infrastructure translates into measurable gains for the national economy in the months ahead.

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